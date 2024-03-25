Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 262,428 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,664,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,987,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XSEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

