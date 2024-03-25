Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 92,451 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.21. 421,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,290. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.