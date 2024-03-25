Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

