EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 100,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,099.94).
EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:EKF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.50 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,333. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.22 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.20. The company has a market cap of £120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 0.58.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
