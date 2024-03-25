EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 100,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,099.94).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:EKF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.50 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,333. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.22 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.20. The company has a market cap of £120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 0.58.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

