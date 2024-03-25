Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.91

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 350208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 198,580 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

