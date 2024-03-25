Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ELDN stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.85. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

