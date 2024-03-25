Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $40.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 3,133,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,246. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

