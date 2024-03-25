EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

