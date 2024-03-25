Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $4,162,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

