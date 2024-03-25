Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 273,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 108,274 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerflex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Enerflex by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Enerflex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 173,601 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Enerflex by 186.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

