Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,361,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,554,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

