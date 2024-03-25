Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 1.5 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Get Enservco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.