Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.