Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.25. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,808. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of ($3.95) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $30,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $268,894. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

