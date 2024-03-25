Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $140.46 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $140.46 million and $488,586.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,051.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.79 or 0.00709177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00129264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00203112 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00128444 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,225,922 coins and its circulating supply is 74,226,552 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

