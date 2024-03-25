Erik Hellum Sells 5,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSQ. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Townsquare Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.