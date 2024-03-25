Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $414.13 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,448.91 or 0.05133009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $414.13 billion and approximately $790.04 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00025163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,261 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

