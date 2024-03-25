European Commercial REIT (ERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
