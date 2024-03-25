Evercore ISI Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

