Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.75 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

