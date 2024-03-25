Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 5.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 922,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

