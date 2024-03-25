Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 13.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 179,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 209,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$130 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

