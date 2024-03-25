FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.77. 1,335,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.63. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

