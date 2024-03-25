FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $351.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

