FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $310.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.