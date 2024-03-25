Financial Contrast: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.6% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OFG Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 23.62% 16.25% 1.75% Glen Burnie Bancorp 9.90% 8.81% 0.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $770.73 million 2.18 $181.87 million $3.82 9.35 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.44 million 1.09 $1.43 million $0.50 10.96

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.