Financial Review: Oddity Tech (ODD) & Its Rivals

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oddity Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oddity Tech
|11.51%
|26.22%
|16.39%
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|-18.33%
|5.38%
|-8.38%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oddity Tech
|$508.68 million
|$58.53 million
|42.74
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|$4.57 billion
|$323.20 million
|35.07
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oddity Tech
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|142
|1180
|1312
|33
|2.46
Oddity Tech presently has a consensus price target of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Oddity Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.
