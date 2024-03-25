First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCNCA. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.71.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,600.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,511.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,436.22. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $570.78 and a 52 week high of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

