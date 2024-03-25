First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,825. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

