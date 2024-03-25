First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.09

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 1843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 117.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

