Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 28.1%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) dropped 28.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 62,229,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 85,123,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Get Fisker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSR

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $200.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 278.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.