Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.81. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

