Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

