FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:FLT opened at $303.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $309.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

