Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 5th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
FLEW opened at $54.95 on Monday. Fleetwood Bank has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
