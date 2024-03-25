Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

