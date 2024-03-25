Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

NYSE:FL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

