Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,551 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,381. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

