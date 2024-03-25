Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 52,584 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.57% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $117,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 835,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,976. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

