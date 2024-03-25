Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 37,109 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $181,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

