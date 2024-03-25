Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 818.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,753,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,174. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.