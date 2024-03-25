Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,712,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. 17,832,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,919,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

