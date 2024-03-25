Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $53,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

