Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 19,705 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 6,658,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,300,150. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

