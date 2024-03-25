Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $60,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.