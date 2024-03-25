Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,391 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.22. The stock had a trading volume of 592,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $258.24. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

