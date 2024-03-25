Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 18,188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $218,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $347.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

