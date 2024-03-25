Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 33,250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $154,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.97. 1,642,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,387. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

