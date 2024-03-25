Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,801 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $307,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.57. 4,606,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,139,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total value of $15,756,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.