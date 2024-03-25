Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,350.97. 923,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,054.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

